Japan Mulling Scrapping Teacher's License Renewal Rules

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese education ministry is considering abolishing the requirement that teacher's licenses are renewed every 10 years in an effort to ease burdens on teachers, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The country introduced the current 10-year renewal rules in April 2009 to improve the quality of teachers.

Teachers who want their licenses to be renewed need to take at least 30 hours of lecture over a two-year period to get updated of the government's education policy.

But the rules have been drawing complaints from teachers because they need to apply for lectures by themselves. There have been cases in which teachers forgot to renew their licenses.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult for teachers to take lectures in some areas.

