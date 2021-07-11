Death Toll from Central Japan Mudslide Rises to 10

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 11 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from a mudslide that struck Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on July 3 rose to 10 on Sunday as one person was found dead.

Eighteen people remained unaccounted for in the mudslide that hit the Izusan district. About 580 people were in shelter at two hotels as of Sunday, according to the prefectural government.

Evacuees will be allowed to return home temporarily, starting Monday through Wednesday. The city government will shuttle those wanting to return home by bus.

