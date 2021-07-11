Japan Reports 2,032 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,032 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its first daily tally above 2,000 since June 6, and six fresh deaths from the coronavirus.

The country had 425 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of three from the previous day, the health ministry said.

Tokyo reported 614 new cases, 96 more than a week before. Osaka had 167 new cases, marking its first Sunday above 150 since May 30.

Tokyo's seven-day average of new cases rose 26.1 pct from a week before to 733.9.

Of Sunday's cases in the capital, 208 were in their 20s, 119 in their 30s and 109 in their 40s. There were 24 new cases among those aged 65 or older.

