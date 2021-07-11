Tokyo Reports 614 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 614 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 96 more than a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital rose 26.1 pct from a week before to 733.9.

Of Sunday's cases, 208 were in their 20s, 119 in their 30s and 109 in their 40s. There were 24 new cases among those aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients fell by two from the previous day to 61.

Across the country, there were 425 severely ill patients, a decrease of three.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]