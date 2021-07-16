Troubled 8 Years Leading Up to Tokyo Olympics (4)

Newsfrom Japan

Fourth in a series

IOC Changed Marathon Venue Regardless of Tokyo's Wish

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee's decision to move the Tokyo Olympics' marathon and race walk venues showed how easily the IOC can disregard plans by an Olympics host city and efforts by people concerned.

The idea of changing the venue from Tokyo to Sapporo, northern Japan, reflecting concerns over the Japanese capital's summer heat, was suddenly announced Oct. 16, 2019, only nine months before the then scheduled opening of the Tokyo Olympics in July 2020.

