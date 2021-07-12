Sealed Copy of Super Mario 64 Sets Video Game Auction Record

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 11 (Jiji Press)--A factory-sealed copy of video game software Super Mario 64 from Japan's Nintendo Co. <7974> became the most expensive game software Sunday as it fetched 1.56 million dollars at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions.

Super Mario 64, released in 1996 for the Nintendo 64 console, drew attention as the first 3D action game in the Super Mario series.

The software smashed the previous record of 870,000 dollars struck at the same auction house just on Friday by an overseas version of Nintendo's Legend of Zelda.

