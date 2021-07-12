Japan Total Coronavirus Tally Exceeds 820,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 821,310 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 13,891 from a week before.

The death toll from the virus increased by 109 to 14,970.

The weekly growth in new infection cases increased by 2,792 from the preceding week. In Tokyo alone, the weekly gain accelerated by over 1,000 to 5,137.

Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa had a total of 9,278 infection cases over the past week, representing about two-thirds of the nationwide figure.

By prefecture, the cumulative infection number was largest in Tokyo at 181,638, followed by Osaka at 104,849, Kanagawa at 70,316 and Aichi at 51,695.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]