Japan to Issue Vaccine Certificates for Overseas Travel

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will start accepting applications for certificates issued to novel coronavirus vaccine recipients at municipal offices across the country from July 26.

The government's move, made in hopes of ensuring smooth overseas travel, comes in response to a request from economic organizations to introduce "vaccine passports" as soon as possible.

The government, at the same time, plans to make efforts to prevent the vaccine passports from being issued for purposes other than overseas travel, through measures such as asking applicants where they plan to travel to, reflecting concerns that issuance might lead to discrimination and vaccinations of people against their will.

Those seeking the certificate will need to submit application forms and their passports to the cities, wards, towns and villages where they were registered as residents at the time of their inoculations.

The vaccine passports will be issued free of charge for the time being, and applicants will be able to receive their certificates as quickly as within the day of application.

