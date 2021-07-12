Japan Govt Stresses Need to Lure More Visitors to Ainu Center

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday stressed the need to redouble efforts for attracting more visitors to the Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park, which features the culture of Ainu indigenous people, exactly a year after its opening.

"We need to work on increasing exhibits and strengthening experience-based programs at the facility, and enhancing measures to lure more visitors in cooperation with nearby tourist spots," the top government spokesman told a press conference.

As of Thursday, the cumulative number of visitors to the government-run facility, which opened in the town of Shiraoi in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on July 12, 2020, stood at some 256,000, far below the state-set goal of one million visitors a year.

While noting that the poor first-year result reflected the impact of the new coronavirus crisis, Kato said that many visitors made favorable comments about it. "We believe that the facility has raised visitors' interest in Ainu culture," he added.

