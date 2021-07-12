Suga Vows to Support Mudslide-Hit Central Japan City

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday expressed his government's eagerness to "do everything possible" to support the city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, where a deadly mudslide occurred on July 3.

The prime minister was speaking to reporters during his visit to the mudslide-hit city.

On the day, Suga met with Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu and Atami Mayor Sakae Saito to exchange opinions on imminent tasks.

The local leaders called on Suga to designate the mudslide as an extremely severe disaster, offer state aid for affected people and find out the cause of the mudslide.

On the classification, Suga suggested that it is uncertain whether the incident can be designated an extremely severe disaster, due to "subtle" issues including the existence of many houses in affected areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]