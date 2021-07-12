Japan Confirms 1,506 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,506 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, up about 1.5-fold from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country stood at three, with the number of severely ill coronavirus patients rising by seven from Sunday to 432.

New infection cases in Tokyo totaled 502, up by 160 from a week before.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the Japanese capital came to 756.7, up 29.2 pct.

Under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by six from Sunday to 55.

