Tokyo Reports 502 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 502 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, up by 160 from a week before.

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo exceeded the week-before level for the 23rd successive day.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the Japanese capital came to 756.7, up 29.2 pct.

People in their 20s accounted for the largest group of new cases by age, at 172, followed by 102 among those in their 30s and 91 among those in their 40s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 16.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards, fell by six from Sunday to 55.

