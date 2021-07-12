Japan Voices Concern on 150 Days of China's Intrusions near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday voiced concern over 150 consecutive days of intrusions by Chinese government ships into the contiguous zone outside Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

"It is an extremely serious situation," Kato told a press conference.

"We are taking every possible security measures (against such moves), including deploying more Japan Coast Guard patrol boats than the number of ships on the Chinese side in the area and issuing repeated warnings," Kato added.

The Japanese-administered islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa are claimed by China.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]