Japan Govt to Share Vaccination Data with Prefectures

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will share novel coronavirus vaccination data for each city, ward, town and village with prefectural governments, after some municipalities were unable to secure enough COVID-19 vaccines.

Through the move, the central government hopes that prefectural governments will use the data to grasp the actual vaccination situation and work as coordinators, so that vaccines will be allocated appropriately.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japan has imported some 100 million doses of the vaccine developed by major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. to be used for inoculation programs at cities, wards, towns and villages as of the end of June.

Of them, around 88 million have already been delivered to the municipalities, and some 48 million doses were administered by the end of last month, according to Kato.

"The remaining 40 million doses have yet to be administered and are currently in the hands of municipal governments or medical institutions," Kato added.

