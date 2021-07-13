Many “Izakaya” Pubs Shut in Tokyo under 4th Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Many “izakaya” Japanese-style pub chains have started temporary outlet closures in Tokyo, which entered its fourth coronavirus state of emergency Monday, in line with a metropolitan government request.

Restaurants stopped serving alcoholic drinks also in accordance with a metropolitan government request.

In Japan, Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture are under a COVID-19 state of emergency, while a pre-emergency designation, which justifies tough ‘priority’ measures similar to steps taken under an emergency, covers the four prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka.

Bar and restaurant chain operator Monteroza Co. closed some 500 outlets in the six prefectures, while industry peer Watami Co. <7522> shut about 100 outlets.

“We’re taking very large damage,” a Watami official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]