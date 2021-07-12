Guidelines on Human Rights Sought for Japan Textile Sector

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry called on the textile industry on Monday to compile guidelines on human rights, in response to alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.

In its proposal for ensuring the sustainability of the textile industry, the ministry asked textile makers to check possible human rights abuses, such as the use of forced labor or underpaid workers, in their supply chains, including manufacturing and distribution processes.

The ministry said the proposal does not have any specific target.

The Japan Textile Federation plans to draw up such guidelines in a year, through cooperation with the International Labor Organization, officials said.

The proposal also called for holding public-private discussions designed to raise awareness about gender equality among textile industry leaders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]