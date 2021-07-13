Ohtani Loses in 1st Round of All-Star Home Run Derby

Newsfrom Japan

Denver, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was eliminated in the first round of this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday after a second tiebreaker.

In the battle, held at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on the eve of the MLB All-Star Game, Ohtani, a slugger and a pitcher who became the first Japanese player to take part in the Home Run Derby, lost to outfielder Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals.

Ohtani and Soto were tied at a total of 22 home runs in the three-minute regulation time and 60 seconds of bonus time given to them for hitting a home run of 475 feet or over.

In a one-minute tiebreaker, both Ohtani and Soto added six homers.

The duel then entered a three-swing second tiebreaker. After Soto went a perfect 3-for-3, Ohtani grounded on his first swing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]