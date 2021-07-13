Japan's Explanations at Heritage Site "Insufficient": UNESCO

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 12 (Jiji Press)--A UNESCO committee Monday released a draft resolution saying that exhibits of Japan's Meiji era industrial revolution sites, a World Heritage, provide "insufficient" explanations on Korean laborers.

The draft resolution, released by the World Heritage Committee, is slated to be discussed at a committee session from Friday.

The sites include now-defunct coal-mining facilities on the island of Hashima, commonly known as "Gunkanjima" (battleship island), in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

South Korea opposed the World Heritage registration of the historic sites in 2015, saying that people from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work at some sites.

However, South Korea eventually gave its consent after Japan promised to establish an information center on the situation at the industrial revolution sites at the time.

