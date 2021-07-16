Troubled 8 Years Leading Up to Tokyo Olympics (5)
Newsfrom JapanSports Tokyo 2020
Fifth in a series
Abe Led Decision on Tokyo Games' 1-Year Postponement
Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Last year's decision to put off the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games for one year was led by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who aimed to realize the events in a "complete" form.
The decision was made on March 24, 2020, when the world had seen 400,000 novel coronavirus infections, with nearly 20,000 fatal cases.
