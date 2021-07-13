Athletes' Village Opens for Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The athletes' village for the Tokyo Olympics opened in the Harumi waterfront district in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, ahead of the July 23 start of the sporting event.

The village comprises 21 residential buildings with 14-18 stories. A total of 18,000 beds will be used during the Olympics. While some athletes will move in on Tuesday, the Tokyo Games organizing committee declined to give details on the schedule of each Olympic delegation.

As a measure against the novel coronavirus, a ceremony to mark the opening of the village will not be held.

In principle, athletes are allowed to begin moving into the village five days before the start of their matches and required to leave within two days after the end of the matches, in order to prevent infections with the virus.

Besides a general clinic, a facility for those with fever, open 24 hours a day, has been set up in the village. In addition, the number of seats at the village's main dining hall has been reduced, also as a coronavirus countermeasure.

