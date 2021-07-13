Japan Defense Paper Refers to Taiwan Stability for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Tuesday called for the stability of Taiwan in an annual defense white paper for the first time, as the Chinese military is repeating assertive actions.

The stability in Taiwan is important not only for the security of Japan but also for the stability of the international community, said the 2021 white paper, submitted at a cabinet meeting by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

The report also mentioned the possibility that Chinese military activities will heighten military tensions in the region.

Last year's report only explained changes in the military balance between China and Taiwan.

The latest version used stronger language as the recent increase in tensions intensified concerns that a Taiwan contingency would pose a danger to the Nansei southwestern Japan islands.

