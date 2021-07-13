Arrival of Athletes for Pre-Olympic Camps Reaches Peak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The arrival in Japan of foreign teams for the Tokyo Olympics for training camps reached a peak on Tuesday, 10 days ahead of the opening of the sporting event.

The number of athletes and staff members flying to Japan on the day may total over 900. They will move to their respective training camp sites after finishing arrival procedures at airports, including tests for the novel coronavirus.

At Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, a plane from Amsterdam carrying members of the men's volleyball team from Argentina and other Olympians arrived around 8:30 a.m. (11:30 p.m. Monday GMT).

