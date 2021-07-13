Climate Change Affecting Security: Japan Defense Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new defense white paper, released Tuesday, warned of the effects of climate change on the security environment while noting efforts by the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces to introduce renewable energy.

Climate change is increasingly viewed as a security issue around the world, said the annual report, submitted at a cabinet meeting.

Shortages of water, food and land caused by multiple effects of climate change can trigger and escalate conflicts over resources, the 2021 paper said.

An increase in extreme weather conditions is expected to cause large-scale disasters and infectious disease outbreaks to increase, the paper said.

Countries around the world should brace for an increase in disaster relief and medical support missions, as well as humanitarian and reconstruction assistance activities, the report continued.

