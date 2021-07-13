Japan Defense Paper Focuses on Closer China-Russia Military Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government report released Tuesday focuses on deepening military cooperation between China and Russia, noting that the countries have conducted joint long-range air patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea for two years in a row.

The 2021 defense white paper refers to the patrols, which took place in July 2019 and December 2020, as "moves that can be seen as signs of deepening China-Russia relations."

The paper describes the drills using a flight route map, noting that Chinese H-6 bombers and Russian TU-95 bombers met above the Takeshima Islands in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, and flew over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea together.

The annual defense white paper also analyzes recent activities by the Russian military, pointing out that the military "has tended to deploy cutting-edge equipment also to the country's Far East" in recent years.

It notes that Russian renovated frigates conducted cruise missile firing drills in the Sea of Japan this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]