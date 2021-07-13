Japan to Supply More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Taiwan, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan will additionally send one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC each to Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

It will be the third time for Japan to supply Taiwan with novel coronavirus vaccine doses.

The additional batch will be sent on Thursday.

At a press conference, Motegi also said that Japan will supply 15 countries, including Cambodia and Iran, with a total of 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Japan through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program, after the World Health Organization added the vaccine to the emergency use list.

