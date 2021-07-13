IOC Bach, Hashimoto Affirm Cooperation for Olympics Success

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto affirmed on Tuesday their close cooperation in holding the Tokyo Olympics successfully.

At their meeting in Tokyo, Bach showed his eagerness to make final efforts to make the Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off on July 23, a great success.

Bach said that the IOC and the organizing committee are in the same boat trying to reach the same destination.

Bach, who arrived in Japan on Thursday, spent three days in a luxury hotel in Tokyo for quarantine.

On measures against the novel coronavirus to be taken during the Olympics, Bach said that the toughest possible steps have been devised.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]