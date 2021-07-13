Japan Drops Request to Halt Deals with Alcohol-Serving Eateries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will withdraw its plan to ask alcohol beverage suppliers to suspend transactions with eateries that defy a government request not to serve alcohol as a countermeasure against the novel coronavirus.

The government made the decision after facing harsh criticism from the ruling parties and industry groups.

The policy reversal came after the cancellation of a separate plan to seek cooperation from banks in encouraging eateries not to serve alcohol.

It was learned Tuesday that related government agencies had discussed the controversial plan to call for cooperation from banks before a cabinet minister came under fire for remarks suggesting that the government would share information on noncompliant eateries with banks.

The series of policy reversals looks likely to deal a blow to the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, pundits said.

