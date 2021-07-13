Japan MSDF Conducts 1st Joint Drill with British Aircraft Carrier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the Maritime Self-Defense Force held a joint anti-piracy drill with a British carrier strike group in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia on Sunday and Monday.

The joint drill was the first between the two sides since the carrier strike group, led by the cutting-edge aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Britain for East Asia in May.

"We were able to show our resolve and our ability to deal with the global security issue of piracy to secure the safety of maritime traffic, which is a foundation for prosperity," Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He indicated that Japan will continue to hold drills with the carrier strike group.

The anti-piracy drill was joined by the MSDF destroyer Setogiri and a P-3C patrol aircraft from the Japanese side, as well as two frigates and two supply vessels from the British Royal Navy, in addition to the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

