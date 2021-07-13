Tokyo Logs 830 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 830 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, up by 237 from a week before.

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo topped the week-before level for the 24th straight day.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 790.6 as of Tuesday, up 31.3 pct from the level a week earlier.

People in their 20s accounted for the largest group of new cases, at 257, followed by those in their 30s, at 175, and those in their 40s, at 144. New cases among people aged 65 or over came to 43.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards, rose by three from Monday to 58.

