Death Toll from Atami Mudslide Rises to 11, with One Found Dead

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 13 (Jiji Press)--One person was discovered at the scene of the July 3 major mudslide in the central Japan city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, and later confirmed dead on Tuesday, according to the city government.

The death toll from the mudslide now stands at 11, while 17 people remain missing.

Search and rescue work continued on the day, joined by a total of about 1,600 local police officers, firefighters, Self-Defense Forces troops and others.

About 520 people affected by the mudslide are taking refuge at a hotel in the city. The prefectural government is negotiating to allow the people to continue to stay at the hotel on Saturday and later.

Meanwhile, the prefectural government has secured 113 housing units for affected people.

