Coronavirus-Linked Dismissals Top 110,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of people in Japan who lost their jobs or whose employment contracts were or are slated to be terminated due to the fallout from the novel coronavirus crisis has exceeded 110,000, the labor ministry said Tuesday.

The cumulative total stood at 110,326 as of Friday, the ministry said.

Although the Japanese government has extended its special measure for employment adjustment subsidies aimed at helping companies maintain jobs, the data suggest that it has been failing to curb the number of dismissals.

By industry, the manufacturing sector had the largest number of dismissals and employment contract terminations, at 24,967.

The number topped 10,000 in each of the retail, restaurant and hotel sectors. The figure exceeded 6,000 both in the wholesale and services sectors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]