Japan NRA Inspects TEPCO over N-Plant Security Flaws

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority conducted an on-site inspection of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Tuesday over a series of security flaws at the company's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The NRA inspected TEPCO's head office in central Tokyo to check in-house documents and hear from TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa on how information on the matter had been shared inside the company and his involvement in the security flaws.

Since January 2018, a situation in which it was impossible to detect potential intruders, such as terrorists, had continued at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power station, with no sufficient alternative steps taken even though equipment to detect intruders was not functioning.

In September last year, an employee at the plant entered a reactor central control room by using the ID card of another employee.

The interview with Kobayakawa was held behind closed doors for about an hour and 10 minutes.

