Suga to Meet with IOC Chief Bach Wednesday

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, the government said Tuesday.

In the meeting, to be held at the prime minister's office ahead of the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Suga and Bach are expected to reaffirm their close cooperation for holding the games smoothly, including countermeasures against the novel coronavirus.

Tokyo is currently under a six-week coronavirus state of emergency, which will cover the entire period of the Olympics.

Bach arrived in Japan on Thursday and took part in an online meeting the same day with officials related to the Tokyo Olympics, including representatives from the Japanese government and the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games.

At the meeting, the officials decided to have no spectators at all Olympic venues in the Tokyo metropolitan area due to a resurgence of the coronavirus.

