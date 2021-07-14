Crowds Remain in Tokyo under Fresh Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Pedestrian traffic in busy areas in Tokyo did not decrease dramatically from a week earlier on Monday, when a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus took effect in the Japanese capital.

The finding was based on smartphone location information collected by Agoop Corp., a unit of major mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp. <9434>, for Monday and July 5, when Tokyo was in a pre-emergency stage over the epidemic.

The number of people at Shinjuku Station of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday was down 11.7 pct from July 5.

But the size of decline was limited to 2.7-3.3 pct at Ikebukuro, Shinbashi and Akihabara stations. Meanwhile, Ueno Station saw a 3.2 pct increase. Pedestrian traffic was almost flat at Tokyo and Shibuya stations.

Between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, crowds were down by 5.4 pct at the Center-gai shopping street near Shibuya Station, by 5.2 pct in the Kabukicho night entertainment district near Shinjuku Station and by 4.9 pct around Ginza Station of subway operator Tokyo Metro Co.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]