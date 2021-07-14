Sendai Mayor Demands Olympic Soccer without Fans in Miyagi

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., July 14 (Jiji Press)--Sendai Mayor Kazuko Kori has submitted a request to the Tokyo Games organizing committee asking that spectators be banned from the Olympic soccer matches to be held in a nearby town.

The request, submitted to committee President Seiko Hashimoto on Tuesday, runs counter to Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai's decision to hold the matches with spectators.

The organizing committee and others have agreed to bar spectators from venues in Tokyo and some other prefectures amid a resurgence of the novel coronavirus, but not from venues elsewhere.

Among the exceptions is the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, where the soccer matches will be held. Rifu is adjacent to Sendai, Miyagi's capital.

In the request, Kori said that enough coronavirus measures have not been taken to receive many spectators or Olympic-related people visiting the stadium, even though the virus is raging across the country and Tokyo has entered a fresh state of emergency.

