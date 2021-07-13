Japan to Cut Vaccine Supplies to Municipalities with Sufficient Stock

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will reduce supplies of COVID-19 vaccine doses to municipalities with sufficient stock, Taro Kono, minister in charge of vaccinations, indicated Tuesday.

Through the cut, the government plans to secure vaccine doses to be provided to prefectural governments under a new "adjustment" scheme from August or later, according to Kono.

Prefectural governments will be allowed to distribute vaccine doses provided under the scheme to municipalities in each prefecture at their discretion.

"If we focus on supplying (vaccine doses) to areas where vaccinations are progressing, we can't distribute (doses) to other areas," Kono said at a press conference.

"We aim to realize a certain level of vaccination rates across the country," the minister said.

