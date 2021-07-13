Japan Govt to Help Nationals Return from Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will help Japanese nationals in Indonesia return to Japan at an early date as the number of COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country is increasing at an explosive pace, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

"From the viewpoint of protecting Japanese nationals, the public and private sectors will cooperate to help many people return" to Japan, the top government spokesman told a press conference.

Kato said that a Japanese airline will fly a special flight on Wednesday to bring some Japanese citizens home.

Those who returned from Indonesia will be required to take through measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including 10-day quarantine at designated facilities, according to Kato.

