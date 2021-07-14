"Evangelion" Movie Tops 10 B. Yen in Box-Office Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The new animated film "Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time" has topped 10 billion yen in box-office revenue, Japanese movie distributor Toei Co. <9605> has said.

The movie, directed by Hideaki Anno, had drawn an audience of 6.55 million and racked up 10,015.82 million yen as of Monday, Toei said Tuesday.

The movie was the fourth and final film of the new theatrical edition of "Evangelion" that started in 2007.

It was released March 8 after two postponements due to the novel coronavirus epidemic. The movie exceeded the 10-billion-yen mark before its screening ends on July 21.

"Evangelion" started as a television anime series called "Neon Genesis Evangelion" in 1995. The theatrical versions were produced as the series gained long-standing popularity thanks to its mysterious developments and unexpected endings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]