Japan Eyes 10 Pct Cut in FY 2030 Total Power Generation

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The industry ministry unveiled on Tuesday a plan to reduce Japan's total power generation in fiscal 2030 by some 10 pct from the target specified in the current basic energy policy.

The plan was presented at a meeting of a panel of experts discussing the government's next energy policy.

Under the ministry's plan, the main target of reduction will be electricity generation by thermal plants, which emit large amounts of greenhouse gases, on the assumption of progress in energy-saving efforts.

The planned reduction in total power generation is expected to contribute to raising the proportion of output from decarbonized power sources, including renewable energy and nuclear power, in all electricity generation.

The ministry plans to present a draft for the next energy basic energy policy as early as July 21.

