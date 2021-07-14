Japan to Create Integrated Copyrights Body

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has adopted a plan to establish an integrated copyrights organization to provide one-stop services to digital content users and distribute royalty fees to copyright holders.

The organization is expected to contribute to fair distribution of royalty revenues to content creators and help reinvigorate the digital content market.

The plan is included in a new intellectual property strategic program decided at a meeting of the government's Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters on Tuesday.

"Improving intellectual property strategies at companies is an important task for creating a culturally richer society," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, leader of the headquarters, told the meeting.

"We'll create a system to facilitate copyright management work related to digital content distribution so that various digital content will be delivered swiftly to the Japanese people," he added.

