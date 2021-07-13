U.S. First Lady to Attend Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. first lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, the White House announced Tuesday.

Through the visit by his 70-year-old wife, President Joe Biden, 78, hopes to emphasize his country's stance of valuing the Japan-U.S. alliance.

French President Emmanuel Macron and some other dignitaries have announced that they will visit Japan for the opening ceremony to be held in the Japanese capital on July 23.

The Japanese government had initially invited the U.S. president, but he will not attend the event due to his advanced age and the possibility of being infected with the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. side had been carefully considering whether to send the first lady to the Tokyo Olympics, in which spectators will be barred from many competition venues amid the coronavirus crisis.

