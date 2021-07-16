Troubled 8 Years Leading Up to Tokyo Olympics (6)

Newsfrom Japan

Sixth and final in a series

Public Opinion Moving Away from Olympics

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Public opinion grew increasingly against the pandemic Olympics as the Japanese government repeated its mantra of "safe and secure Tokyo Games" without taking enough steps to allay public concerns.

"What the Japanese government wants is a record of holding the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021," a person involved in the Games said in autumn last year, when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office. It was six months after an unprecedented decision to postpone the sporting event due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

