Quad Nations Agree to Strengthen Cooperation over Advanced Tech

Washington, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States, Australia and India on Tuesday agreed on the need for democratic countries to strengthen their cooperation in developing advanced technologies, apparently to counter China's rise in the field.

Ministers and other representatives from the "Quad" nations reached the agreement at an international meeting hosted by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), an independent commission of the U.S. Congress that makes recommendations to the U.S. president and Congress.

The participants worked to deepen the ties in the Quad framework in the run-up to a summit the four nations' leaders aim to hold in autumn this year.

From Japan, science and technology policy minister Shinji Inoue joined the meeting online. He said, "It is important for Japan, the United States, Australia and India to advance cooperation over emerging technologies."

Eric Lander, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, expressed a willingness to build cooperation among democratic states that share the same values.

