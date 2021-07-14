Suga Apologizes after Change in Alcohol Sales Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized on Wednesday after the government withdrew its controversial plan over COVID-19-linked restrictions on alcohol sales.

The government had planned to ask suppliers to suspend business with restaurants and bars that defy a government request not to serve alcohol.

"We caused a lot of trouble to many people," Suga told reporters, while stressing that he had not been aware of details about the plan before it was announced.

The policy reversal came after the government canceled a separate plan to ask banks to discourage restaurants and bars from serving alcohol.

Both plans had been announced by economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's response to the pandemic.

