Japan Panel Agrees on Record 28-Yen Minimum Wage Hike

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel Wednesday agreed to propose raising the country's average minimum hourly wages for fiscal 2021 by a record 28 yen, or 3.1 pct, from the previous year.

The proposal would raise mandatory minimum hourly wages to 930 yen on average for the fiscal year, which started in April.

The previous record increase was the 27 yen marked in fiscal 2019.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of a subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister.

If the proposal is fully implemented, minimum wages in Akita, Tottori and five other prefectures, currently at the lowest level in the country, would rise to 820 yen. This means that minimum wages would be above 800 yen across the country for the first time.

