Japan Welcomes U.S. First Lady's Attendance at Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government welcomes U.S. first lady Jill Biden's planned attendance at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.

The comment came after the White House said Tuesday that the first lady will be visiting Japan for the ceremony to be held in the Japanese capital on July 23.

"(This visit) shows how the United States values the Tokyo Games," Kato, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference.

"We'll sincerely welcome" the first lady, he added.

On whether Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet the first lady, Kato said, "Japan and the United States are making related adjustments."

