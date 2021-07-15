Tokyo Athletes Village Offers Only Limited Chances to Mingle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--An Olympics athletes village is supposed to be an embodiment of the games' spirit, under which young people from all over the world come together and foster peace and mutual understanding through sports.

But things will be different at the athletes village for the Tokyo Olympics, which opened in the Harumi waterfront district of the Japanese capital on Tuesday.

Unlike in past villages, athletes will have only limited opportunities to connect with each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the housing section of the village, a total of 18,000 beds are laid out in the 21 residential buildings with 14-18 stories for the Olympics from July 23 through Aug. 8.

To prevent the spread of infection, athletes are required to move into the village no earlier than five days before the start of their events and leave no later than two days after the end of the events.

