IOC Chief Bach Promises Not to Bring Coronavirus Risk to Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--With the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach vowed on Wednesday that his movement will do everything it can not to bring novel coronavirus infection risk to Japan.

At a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the prime minister's office in Tokyo ahead of the start of the Tokyo Olympics next week, Bach said, "We'd like to reaffirm all our commitment on the side of the Olympic community to do everything, that we do not bring any risks to the Japanese people."

The two agreed to take all possible measures to ensure a safe and secure Olympics under the Japanese government's coronavirus state of emergency covering the Japanese capital.

Suga said that he hopes to send out a message to the world from Japan at the Tokyo Games that human efforts and wisdom will unite to overcome the current difficult situation, with the world in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

"It is crucial for the success of the Tokyo Olympics that all participants take appropriate actions, including infection-prevention measures," he added.

