Japan High Court Recognizes "Black Rain" Victims as Hibakusha

Hiroshima, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling recognizing as hibakusha survivors 84 residents of Hiroshima Prefecture who claim to have been exposed to radioactive "black rain" that fell soon after the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing.

Hiroshima High Court presiding judge Kazuto Nishii upheld the district court ruling ordering the Hiroshima prefectural and city governments to issue hibakusha certificates to the residents.

The residents had claimed they suffered health damage from their exposure to the black rain after the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city on Aug. 6, 1945.

At the time of the bombing, the plaintiffs were living outside a state-designated area subject to black-rain relief. The high court ruling is expected to put pressure on the government to review the area.

Designated under the hibakusha assistance law, the area is located northwest of the epicenter of the bombing. It measures some 19 kilometers in length and some 11 kilometers in width.

