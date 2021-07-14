Japan Medical Association OKs Uterus Transplants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A committee of the Japanese Association of Medical Sciences published on Wednesday a report approving uterus transplants.

Research on the procedure, in which women without a uterus receive the organ from donors for the purpose of conceiving and giving birth, has been conducted at Keio University and other institutions in Japan, and the latest move is seen as a major step toward making the procedure possible.

The report gave a green light to uterus transplants for women with Rokitansky syndrome, who were born without a uterus. The syndrome is believed to affect one in 4,500 people in Japan, some of whom have voiced strong hopes of being able to give birth.

Meanwhile, some have suggested that uterus transplants pose an ethical issue, as it is a procedure for an organ that is not necessary for sustaining life.

Many technical issues over the procedure remain, such as the physical burdens for donors and recipients, as well as the unclear effects on the fetus.

